Allycia Hellen Rodrigues proud to "represent mothers" in dazzling title defense: “Show our strength and willpower”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil successfully made the second defense of her gold last weekend. She took on Spanish fighter Cristina Morales in the ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video co-main event.

Rodrigues took care of business against the Spanish challenger, winning via unanimous decision after five hard-fought rounds. All three judges sitting ringside scored the bout in favor of the ‘mom champ’, with Rodrigues holding on to her world title.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja was held in celebration of 2024 International Women’s Day, and featured a stacked all-female card.

Addressing the media in her official ONE Fight Night 20 post-fight interview backstage, Rodrigues talked about the significance of the all-women card and how she felt to co-headline the event.

The 25-year-old Brazilian star said:

“I’m very happy and honored to be here tonight, representing women and mothers on this all-female card. It’s a deep honor for me to show our strength and our willpower.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja took place live at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, March 9th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues?

It’s another successful world title defense for the ‘mom champ’, but the next challenger could be her toughest to date.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 20, Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom unified the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world titles by dethroning longtime divisional titleholder Janet Todd of the United States.

The 22-year-old took home the victory via unanimous decision after five rounds of action and then expressed her desire to come after Rodrigues’ Muay Thai gold next.

Will this fight come to fruition soon?

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ next fight.