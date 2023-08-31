Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she is ‘more complete’ than Smilla Sundell

At ONE Fight Night 14, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will look to make 2023 the best year of her professional career.

The atomweight Muay Thai world champion has already defied expectations once this year with her return to competition.

After winning the world title, Rodrigues took time away from the global stage to spend time with her family. She returned two-and-a-half years later to defend her crown against interim champion Janet Todd.

Showing that she still belongs at the very top, the champion will look to take that to new heights on September 29, when she goes up a weight class to try and become a two-division world champion.

Replacing Jackie Buntan, the Brazilian will face Smilla Sundell for the strawweight Muay Thai world championship in what is sure to be an incredible fight for the fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Despite Rodrigues making reference to the physical advantages that Sundell brings to the table as the naturally larger competitor, the atomweight champ is confident that she holds the edge in other aspects of the fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said she believes her skills and intelligence will be more than a match for the 18-year-old divisional queen.

The Phuket Fight Club affiliate said:

“I believe that I am smarter and more accurate and that I am also more complete in Muay Thai.”

Should she pull off the incredible feat of becoming a two-weight world champion, there will be no question that Rodrigues has made up for all the lost time in her career by coming back better than ever.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.