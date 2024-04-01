“Always follow it” – Nong-O says he’ll be sticking to his coaches’ tactics against Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 58

Nong-O Hama said they have prepared a game plan for fellow Thai fighter Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai later this week. It is something he will try to stick to as he goes for a skid-busting victory.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will take on the "Left Meteorite' in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It comes at a crucial time in the career of the 37-year-old Thai fighter, who is looking to stop a two-fight losing streak and thrust his name back in world title conversations.

To help him in achieve his mission, Nong-O will try to stick to the game plan that he and his team have crafted and try to take things from there. He made this known in an interview with Sportsmanor, saying:

"My ability to stick to a game plan is something I have been actively working on. It doesn't come easy. So I always plan and stick to it. And I always have to work on it repeatedly, talk to my team, keep that in mind, and always follow it."

Watch the interview below:

Nong-O lost his last two fights, both by way of knockout. He first bowed to Jonathan Haggerty in April last year, and in the process gave up the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Then in December, as he tried to redeem himself from his first defeat under ONE, he lost to Scottish striker Nico Carrillo.

Looking to extend Nong-O's slump is Kulabdam, 25, who is on a roll, winning four straight heading into ONE Friday Fights 58, the last three all by way KO in the opening round.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 58 live from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Nong-O warns upcoming opponent Kulabdam to not underestimate him

Nong-O Hama has lost his last two fights in devastating fashion but believes he remains dangerous and wants upcoming opponent Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai to realize that in their scheduled fight on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58 in Thailand.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

"I give Kulabdam 10 out of 10. This man in in top form right now. But he shouldn't dare think that he's going to be me easily."

Before losing back-to-back, Nong-O won 10 straight matches, five by way of knockout.