Amir Khan fired up to bring his A-game against ‘legend of the sport’ Eduard Folayang

When Amir Khan and Eduard Folyang last faced off inside the circle, everything was different about their careers and the landscape of the lightweight division.

At ONE: Conquest of Champions back in 2018, Khan challenged the ONE lightweight world champion and came up short, losing a decision at the end of the five rounds.

Since then, the 28-year old has struggled to put wins together in order to get him back into position for a second shot at the belt.

Folayang, on the other hand, has seen a steep decline in his career that has him further away from reclaiming his belt than ever before.

That being said, his legend and fan favourite status has endured as will be the case at ONE Fight Night 14.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, they will run it back five years on from their first fight in a contest that Khan believes will show how much has changed.

In an interview with the Manila Bulletin, Amir Khan spoke about the status of Folayang and how he can use it to propel himself forward under the ONE Championship banner with a win:

“This is an important match for me. He [Folayang] is a legend of the sport, that is why I need to win.”

Knowing the stakes of this match-up, he has been sure to leave no stone unturned in his preparations for September 29:

“In the past, I used to neglect certain areas of my training. But this time around, I've been training in every single aspect there is – clinch work, submission defense, traps, you name it – to make sure I am prepared for any scenario.”

With a win over Folayang, he will hope to build some momentum after alternating wins and losses in recent years.

A statement performance could be exactly what he needs to start climbing the lightweight ladder once again.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.