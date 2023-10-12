Angela Lee says youngest brother Adrian bound to compete in ONE Championship

Though 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee has made the decision to walk away from competition and retire from MMA, she knows that her family’s name will still be represented in martial arts.

Angela chose to vacate her ONE atomweight world championship following the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria at the end of last year.

Deciding to dedicate herself to helping others via her non-profit organization Fightstory, Lee believes that this is the right path for her after all the obstacles she overcame.

With Christian potentially returning to the ONE fold sometime next year, Lee will give her brother all the support he needs as and when he defends his ONE lightweight and welterweight world championships.

It’s also worth pointing out that they aren’t the only fighting members of the Lee family as there is another coming through the ranks with eyes on competing under the ONE Championship banner.

Angela and Christian’s younger brother Adrian is also a natural martial artist who has dreams of reaching the same kind of heights as his siblings. As a four-time national youth champion who has also been competing in wrestling in Hawaii, he is on the right path and Angela has high hopes for her brother.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Angela Lee spoke about Adrian’s path in martial arts and how she expects to see him compete on the same stage that she made her name on:

“Adrian is 17 years old. He is currently in his senior year in high school. Yeah he's told me that this is what he wants to do, so I'm pretty sure you'll be seeing him soon [inside the ONE Championship Circle].”

Watch the full interview below:

No doubt, Adrian will look to follow in his older brother and sister’s footsteps by honoring the life and legacy of their sister Victoria through their accomplishments.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch Lee’s emotional goodbye and all the incredible action from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.