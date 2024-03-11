‘Anxious’ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she’d be open to face Stamp in MMA: “It’ll be a great opportunity”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has proven that she isn’t afraid to seek out the biggest challenges that are out there for her in ONE Championship.

At ONE Fight Night 20, she successfully defended her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship with a decision win against Cristina Morales.

She now sees the potential opportunity to undertake a new challenge and trying her hand at a new ruleset for the first time in her career.

The Muay Thai champion said in her post-event interview that competing in MMA is something that excites her because of the challenge it presents:

“I'm anxious to make my MMA debut. I think it’ll be a great opportunity to make a run in MMA.”

Rodrigues went on to add a potential opponent that she would like to face if she did make the switch over to MMA.

The Brazilian holds a win over the current ONE atomweight world champion and with that in mind, she hopes to add one more chapter to her story with Stamp Fairtex:

“I’d like Stamp Fairtex in MMA.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues versus Stamp would be a huge fight

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Stamp Fairtex met for the first time all the way back in August of 2020.

In her ONE Championship debut, the Brazilian pulled off the upset by defeating the world champion via a majority decision to become the atomweight Muay Thai titleholder.

Stamp has gone on to really dedicate herself to becoming an elite MMA fighter and she reaped the rewards of all her hard work at ONE Fight Night 14 last September when she claimed the top spot in the division.

A rematch between the two elite strikers would be huge and their history with one another only makes for a more exciting match-up.

