“Best of the best in Japan” - Chatri Sityodtong reveals Japanese star Hiroki Akimoto almost faced Jonathan Haggerty in Tokyo

ONE 165 was certainly one of the best cards for ONE Championship in recent memory, but the Tokyo event would’ve been even better if not for a slight injury.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed in the post-event press conference that former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto was penciled in to face two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

While Akimoto and Haggerty would’ve blown the roof off Ariake Arena, Sityodtong said the British superstar was nursing an injury and wouldn't make it to the Tokyo card that transpired this past weekend.

Sityodtong said:

“So, we offered Akimoto and Haggerty to fight in Tokyo. Akimoto was gonna fight for the title, but Haggerty was still injured and couldn't make it in time, so that's the fight I still definitely want to make. I still also believe Hiroki, he's, you know, best of the best in Japan.”

A matchup between Akimoto and Haggerty has the potential to be an absolute show-stealer, and could even match the same excitement that Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa brought in their ONE flyweight kickboxing world title match.

Akimoto is one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion and is often regarded as one of the greatest Kyokushin Karate fighters of all time.

Although there is no official word when Akimoto returns to action, Haggerty has a fight lined up on ONE Championship’s upcoming Amazon card.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, will defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19.

The world title matchup goes down this February 16 at the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The Bangkok card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Tokyo witnesses an epic night of fighting that culminated in Superlek-Takeru classic

ONE Championship always exceeds its promises of high-octane cards, and ONE 165 was no different.

Tokyo bore witness to some of the most dramatic fights early in the year, but none had a better “big fight feel” than the world title meeting between Superlek and Takeru.

Superlek retained his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against the debuting Japanese superstar in a match that was as exciting as it was breathtaking.

The two striking monsters went to war throughout the entire fight, but Superlek’s overall control and aggression ultimately earned him the unanimous decision win.