“Beyond my wildest dreams” – Ellis Barboza on ‘golden opportunity’ for fighters via Sky Sports and ONE Championship collaboration

UK standout Ellis Barboza was thrilled to hear of ONE Championship’s recent broadcasting deal with Sky Sports.

Barboza is fresh off his first appearance with the promotion, scoring an impressive third-round knockout against Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

Following the contest, ‘El Jefe’ spoke about ONE’s groundbreaking deal with Sky Sports that will see the world’s largest martial arts organization air on Europe's leading sports broadcaster in 2024.

"Being part of ONE Championship just ahead of their collaboration with Sky Sports is beyond my wildest dreams,” Ellis Barboza said. “Sky, the powerhouse sports network, holds a special place in the U.K., my home country.

“It's truly surreal to witness Muay Thai reach this global stage, providing us fighters with a golden opportunity for genuine global recognition in the spotlight."

The partnership kicks off with ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Friday, January 12.

Ellis Barboza’s journey to the global stage

Ellis Barboza didn’t take his first Muay Thai class until he was 12 years old, but it only took him three years to begin mastering the art of eight limbs. By the time he was 15, he was already turning pro and beginning his journey to become one of the United Kingdom’s featured fighters in the sport.

By age 16, he earned himself a spot in the official UK rankings and eventually worked his way toward capturing the WBC European Muay Thai championship.

With 17 career wins and his first victory under the ONE Championship banner already under his belt, ‘El Jefe’ looks to follow in the footsteps of other UK greats, including Liam Harrison and reigning two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty.

Is Ellis Barboza destined to be the next great British superstar in ONE? Only time will tell.

