“Bro killed it again and again” - Fans grimace at Tawanchai’s scary head kick KO of Irish slugger Sean Clancy

Fans are ready to see another highlight-reel-worthy finish from Thai titleholder Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6, Tawanchai will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for what could very well be the biggest fight of his combat sports career thus far. Stepping into the main event spotlight, he will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against former kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Ahead of their highly anticipated title tilt inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, ONE Championship is looking back at one of Tawanchai’s many incredible knockouts since signing with the promotion in 2021. This one comes courtesy of his clash with Irish slugger Sean Clancy at ONE: Dangal.

“Try, try again 🥶 Could we expect another sensational finish from Tawanchai when he defends his throne against Superbon on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo?”

Fans on Instagram marveled at the picture-perfect knockout from Tawanchai, saying:

“Bro kicks are like sledgehammers”

“Bro killed it again and again 🏆🏆🏆”

“@tawanchay_pk is one bad man 👀”

“Bro is not stopping until the blood comes and he's down 😬🔥”

“Well this match, he was very patient”

Tawanchai enters his clash with Superbon riding a five-fight win streak, with all but one of those victories coming by way of knockout.

After winning four in a row in the art of eight limbs, including his title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee last year, the Thai sensation earned his first kickboxing win under the ONE banner, dispatching Davit Kiria via a third-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 13 in August.

Will Tawanchai add another massive win to his resume, or will Superbon once again feel the weight of 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold wrapped around his waist?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.