"Call the cops"- Conor McGregor launches chilling warning as he gears up for highly-anticipated octagon return

Conor McGregor has intensified his training in anticipation of a comeback to the UFC octagon in 2024.

The former UFC two-division champion has been inactive following a significant leg injury suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor hasn't been subjected to USADA's drug testing since then, but recent updates indicate that he re-entered the testing pool last month.

'The Notorious' appears to be filled with self-assurance, as he recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a cautionary message aimed at his potential next opponent:

"Warming up, I am going to body bag these guys. Call the cops."

Conor McGregor has recently amped up the frequency of his social media updates, sharing photos and videos of his training sessions. He recently shared on Instagram:

"Coming back for my 20th professional MMA KO."

Additionally, the Irishman posted pictures of his training session with PFL fighter Brendan Loughnane at the UFC Gym in Dubai, indicating that both athletes were putting in significant effort during their workout in the UAE.

Conor McGregor was previously rumored to face Michael Chandler before the year's end, but this bout is now postponed until at least April 2024 as a result of USADA's regulations. Unfortunately, an official date and venue for the potential showdown has not been announced yet.

Chandler has been urging McGregor to rejoin the testing pool ever since they were named coaching rivals on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Daniel Cormier pitches Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev showdown

Daniel Cormier made a compelling argument in favor of arranging a bout between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev.

Following Makhachev's impressive first-round knockout win against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, 'DC' asserted that the UFC lightweight champion had the potential for a dominant title reign. Cormier contends that the most effective way for the 32-year-old Dagestani fighter to achieve true superstardom is by competing against a highly renowned figure like McGregor.

During an episode of the DC & RC Show last month, Daniel Cormier expressed his view that instead of facing Michael Chandler, 'The Notorious' should consider a return to the octagon against Islam Makhachev:

"I think Islam should fight Conor McGregor next... It's built-in, it's built-in. It's the biggest money fight the UFC can make... You have Islam Makhachev, who looks to be a guy that's going to be a dominant champion. In order to have that dominant champion go to the next level of superstardom, you need a foil. A guy that can elevate him. A guy that can elevate him to the next level is Conor McGregor."

Check out Cormier's comments below (from 3:05):