“Changing levels isn’t that hard for him” – Jeremy Miado won’t underestimate "shorter guy" Keito Yamakita

Jeremy Miado is set to return to action at ONE 166 for a big match-up in the strawweight division that could have big ramifications.

Miado and his upcoming opponent, Keito Yamakita, have both suffered losses in their recent fights with some of the top contenders in the division.

As they both look to bounce back, Jeremy Miado finds himself tasked with dealing with the grappling prowess that Yamakita brings to the table.

Being the smaller man in grappling exchanges isn’t always a negative and that’s something that ‘The Jaguar’ made sure to take stock of ahead of this fight.

He told One Sports that Yamakita getting in on his legs and hips will be easier for the smaller fighter in this match-up:

“He also has his advantages being a shorter guy because it’s easier to shoot for a takedown. Changing levels isn’t that hard for him.”

Jeremy Miado is in search of a big course correction win

Before suffering his consecutive losses, Jeremy Miado was building some serious steam in the strawweight MMA division that has been somewhat lost in his recent fights.

Getting back on track against Keito Yamakita won’t be an easy task but it could be a huge win for ‘The Jaguar’ if he can pull it off on March 1.

The two motivated competitors are set to meet at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar where only one man can get back in the win column this time around.

Expect to see two fighters give everything they’ve got out there to try and change their fortunes around in 2024.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.