"Damn Ankalaev really ruined his shot" - Fans react as Alex Pereira eyes Jiri Prochazka next while giving up idea of moving to heavyweight

Alex Pereira was able to defend the light heavyweight title for the first time when he knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round of the main event of UFC 300. Elsewhere on the card, Prochazka picked up a second-round TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic in the featured bout of the preliminary card.

'Poatan' recently revealed that he has dropped his idea of moving up to heavyweight while revealing that a rematch with the No. 1-ranked light heavyweight could be next. Brazilian MMA reporter Luis Coutinho shared his comments, tweeting, in Portuguese:

"Alex Poatan has just said that for now he has given up on the idea of moving up to the heavyweight division of #UFC . The Brazilian raised the hypothesis, but as it didn't move forward, he will keep his focus on light heavyweight. According to him, Jiri Prochazka should be his next rival."

Fans had a variety of reactions to the news. @ZtnBlanco believes that Magomed Ankalaev may have ruined his title opportunity:

"Damn Ankalaev really ruined his shot by calling for Abu Dhabi 🤦‍♂️"

@Sa_Gwang believes the No. 2-ranked light heavyweight still deserves the opportunity:

"Nah Anka deserves to fight for the belt"

@iCrazyTeddy is hoping to see Pereira and Prochazka clash again:

"run it back, these two monsters owe us another blockbuster"

@MMABoxFanatic claimed that he is afraid to test himself at heavyweight:

"Buddy must have found out Hw has guys like Pavlovich waiting for him 💀"

Alex Pereira recently shot down Magomed Ankalaev's callout

Following Alex Pereira's victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Magomed Ankalaev called out the light heavyweight champion. The No. 2-ranked light heavyweight claimed he would dethrone the champion by knocking him out in the first round, while calling for a title bout at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi this October, tweeting:

"@AlexPereiraUFC congratulation, l will stop in the first round by knockout @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 the man doesn’t have a chin"

"@AlexPereiraUFC vs me Abu Dhabi"

'Poatan' responded to the callout in a recent interview with Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, stating:

"I don't want to fight at the end of the year. I want to fight sooner, so maybe that shows he won't be ready. I don't know why he said that. This guy is complicated. Honestly, I have to see what's best. I'm here to fight, but I don't understand best about other things like where is best [to fight] and where isn't. If I have to fight there, I will, but if it's not a date I want, then it's not best for me. I can say no." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Pereira added that if the UFC plans to delay his return, he would rather wait and defend his title at Madison Square Garden in November. 'Poatan' has fought at the world famous venue three times in his UFC career – two of which were title fights – winning each time via TKO.