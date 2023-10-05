Danial Williams says competing in three disciplines is hard: “You gotta put it all into one sport to succeed” 

Through his run in ONE Championship, Danial Williams has established himself as a fan favourite amongst the roster.

A big part of that is his ability to consistently produce great contests, laying it all on the line to really put his opponents into deep waters. Another aspect of his career that has earned him a lot of plaudits is his willingness to challenge himself.

Competing at a high level in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, ‘Mini T’ is always looking for the next big challenge out there but in recent times, he has taken a more singular approach.

In his career, the Australian-Thai striker has put together a winning streak in the strawweight MMA division, faced Rodtang in Muay Thai, and challenged Superlek for his kickboxing title.

On his return on October 6, Williams will face Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Instead of jumping around between rulesets like he has in the past, the 30-year-old believes that now is the time for him to concentrate on one challenge at a time under the ONE Championship banner.

Not only does this allow him to improve at a faster rate by only focusing on one specific rule set, it also gives him more time to specifically prepare for his upcoming title challenge at ONE Fight Night 15.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Danial Williams revealed that his days of switching rulesets and divisions for each fight are over.

For the time being, he will dedicate all of his time to whatever his main focus is before deciding to switch it up again:

“So this time I’m just focusing on this one because it is super hard and I’m starting to understand that you gotta put it all into one sport to succeed, then I can go to the next one, then the next one after that.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.