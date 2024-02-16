Danial Williams says meeting strawweight limit mark much harder, open to flyweight move in the future

Danial Williams teased a permanent move to flyweight after struggling to cut down to strawweight.

Since making his ONE debut in April 2021, Williams has fought several world-class MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing fighters. ‘Mini T’ has bounced around between the strawweight and flyweight divisions, but he’s considering a permanent move to the latter.

During an interview with ONE, Williams had this to say about the brutal weight cut that affected his latest performance against ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella:

“I'll be honest, it's getting harder and harder maintaining that strawweight at a hydrated weight and the last fight I think, yeah, I wasn't too smart with it. It was just like the whole camp was just, making weight was the focus when you look back at it in hindsight. So, I'm just trying to get it right now so I don't have to think about it too much, but hopefully, it all goes well.”

On February 16, Danial Williams will return to the ONE strawweight MMA division during ONE Fight Night 19. The Thai-Aussie fighter is scheduled to face the always-dangerous Lito Adiwang in a matchup that could steal the show later this week.

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lito Adiwang has respect for Danial Williams’ resume featuring world-class opposition

Danial Williams has been unable to become a world champion under the ONE banner. With that said, he’s earned respect from other fighters after facing world-champion opposition, including Jonathan Di Bella, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Lito Adiwang had this to say about his upcoming opponent, ‘Mini T’:

“Even though I wanted to fight a ranked fighter in the top five, the person they gave me to face, he isn’t just any ordinary fighter. He fought all the best strikers from Rodtang, to Superlek, then Di Bella.”

Lito Adiwang respects Danial Williams but still needs a win at ONE Fight Night 19. Since suffering an ACL tear in March 2022, Adiwang has bounced back by securing back-to-back wins in 2023 against Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado.