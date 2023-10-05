Danial Williams says "technically savage" Jonathan Di Bella hasn’t faced anyone like him

Danial Williams believes experience will be on his side when he takes on Jonathan Di Bella in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, October 6.

The Australian-Thai superstar has endured a rough patch over his past two fights on the global stage of ONE Championship.

But he plans to turn that into motivation and fuel to power him to the ONE strawweight kickboxing crown inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, ‘Mini T’ conceded that he did not have much tape to prep for the Canadian-Italian firecracker. However, he remains confident that the divisional king’s skills are yet to be put under a microscope by a genuine threat.

Danial Williams said:

“He’s just a technically savage fighter. He’s skillful, and of course, being born into kickboxing, I haven’t seen too many mistakes from him, but what I do believe is he hasn’t had much experience.”

“I looked at his past opponents, and I feel like he’s only fought one big name. I could be wrong though. He’s a young fighter, so I feel like he’s got a long way to go.”

While he’s eager to get into the winner’s column and claim 26 pounds of gold, the Perth slugger hopes to leave no room for error whenever he’s trading with Di Bella, who’s known to come in with heavy bombs at every opportunity.

After all, Danial Williams has returned to the drawing board after losing to Jeremy Miado in MMA and a failed attempt at Superlek Kiatmoo9’s kickboxing crown.

And he seems sure that he’s done enough over his training camp to pull away with a significant win at ONE Fight Night 15 in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.

The entire card will be available to fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.