Danial Williams suggests his power will give him the edge over Jonathan Di Bella: “That’s a big one”

Danial Williams believes he holds several advantages over his upcoming opponent, Jonathan Di Bella.

On October 6, Williams looks to make his dreams come true by becoming a world champion in ONE Championship. It’ll be easier said than done, as he must get through Di Bella, an undefeated kickboxer, to secure the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Di Bella holds an overall kickboxing record of 11-0, making him a difficult opponent to defeat. With that said, ‘Mini T’ is confident he can find success with two primary advantages.

During an interview with the promotion, Williams discussed what could help him dethrone the Canadian-Italian at ONE Fight Night 15:

“I think my mind’s going to be stronger, and I’m going to have more power – that’s a big one.”

Danial Williams has fought several world-class fighters throughout his ONE tenure, including Rodtang and Superlek. Therefore, the 30-year-old has the experience and heart to emerge victorious on October 6

Di Bella made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022. Due to his undefeated record, he earned an opportunity to face the hard-hitting Chinese teenager Zhang Peimian for the inaugural strawweight kickboxing world champion.

After enduring a five-round war, Di Bella secured a unanimous decision to become the king of the division.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The October 6 event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.