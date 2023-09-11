Danial Williams takes swipe at Jonathan Di Bella’s previous opponents: “They’re not big names”

During his run in ONE Championship, Danial Williams has built up extensive experience competing at the highest level.

The Aussie-Thai striker has become a fan favorite in the promotion for his willingness to test himself at every opportunity.

Competing in multiple rule sets and weight classes, ‘Mini T’ has proven time and time again that he will step up to the plate when called upon.

Whether facing Rodtang on his debut inside the Circle or taking a late-notice fight against Superlek for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, Williams picks up the phone when someone calls.

At ONE Fight Night 15, he will again compete in a high-stakes match-up under the ONE Championship banner.

On October 6, he will face Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of the contest, Danial Williams gave his thoughts on his upcoming opponent during an interview with the promotion.

Looking at the career of the kickboxing champ, ‘Mini T’ is confident that he can present a real challenge to the titleholder due to his lack of quality opponents.

Williams will not back down from a fight, and on October 6, he will look to pose his opponent some questions that he believes he hasn’t been asked to deal with in the past:

“From what I’ve seen from his opponents, they’re not big names, just not like someone who’s had that experience in martial arts in general," said Williams.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.