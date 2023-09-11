Danielle Kelly expects ‘tough battle’ versus Jessa Khan: “We have history”

Since debuting with ONE Championship at ONE X last year, Danielle Kelly has been working her way towards a world championship.

With the likes of Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci becoming the promotion’s first submission grappling world champions, the 27-year-old is looking to join their ranks.

It hasn’t been an easy road to get to this stage though, having faced off with some difficult opponents during her run in the promotion.

While Kelly comes into every contest to try and secure another submission victory, the unique styles of her opponents have produced challenging hurdles to try and overcome.

At ONE Fight Night 14, Kelly will finally get her shot at a world championship against an opponent that she won’t have to try and adapt to.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will compete against Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Having lost a decision to Khan two years ago, Danielle Kelly knows what to expect from her fellow elite Jiu-Jitsu competitor that she has been chasing ever since their first battle didn’t go her way.

In an Instagram live interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Kelly spoke about the respect that she has for her opponent’s skills and how she expects the match-up to go down on fight night:

“I think she's gonna give me a tough battle for sure. You know she's coming from a really good school and we have history.”

