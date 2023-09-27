Danielle Kelly honored by opportunity "to be the face" of ONE Fight Night 14: “It’s really cool”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Danielle Kelly will compete in one of the night’s three world championship contests.

Since signing with ONE Championship, the Silver Fox BJJ student has dreamed of competing at the top of the card given her reputation as one of the most prominent names in submission grappling.

On Friday, September 29, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will get the opportunity to do just that as she competes for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Danielle Kelly will face Jessa Khan in a high stakes match-up to crown the first female grappling champion in the promotion’s history. The two women will be joined at the top of the card by some of the best female martial artists on the roster.

With the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship and the interim ONE atomweight world championship also on the line, the card is set to showcase elite women from multiple disciplines.

In an interview with MMA Mania, Danielle Kelly spoke about being grateful to compete on this special occasion in the history of ONE Championship, a night that is dominated by the female martial artists on the roster:

“Yeah, I'm super excited [to feature in this women-led card], and this will be actually my first ever competing in a card with the main card being a women’s fight and being a jiu-jitsu match."

The 27-year-old added:

“So, it's really cool to be the face of the card, me and my opponent, to be the face of the card, fighting for the title, so yeah, I'm really looking forward to it.”

Watch the full interview below:

Kelly will look to finally take her place at the top of the card for the foreseeable future by becoming the ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion this weekend.

With revenge against Khan also on the line in this match-up, the stakes have never been higher for the 27-year-old who has everything to gain by defeating her former foe at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.