Danielle Kelly receives motivational boost from Super Bowl winner Jason Kelce heading into world title fight

Submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly received some words of encouragement from a Super Bowl champion ahead of her first opportunity to become a ONE world champion on September 29.

ONE Championship’s return to Singapore Indoor Stadium will see the biggest names in women’s combat sports take center stage as the promotion presents ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Eight women will feature in four massive matchups, including a history-making moment as ONE introduces the world to its first women’s submission grappling world champion.

Photogenic fan favorite Danielle Kelly will return to the circle for a clash with ONE debutant and IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan. Not only will the bout serve as a rematch of their highly entertaining showdown in 2021, but it will also see the crowning of the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling queen.

Ahead of their highly anticipated scrap, Kelly received some additional motivation to take home the gold courtesy of six-time Pro Bowl selection Jason Kelce while attending the premiere of his new Amazon Prime Video documentary.

“It was a great time at the @primevideo Kelce documentary premiere! Thanks @Jason.Kelce for the words of encouragement ahead of my title fight #ONEFightNight14. I got to enjoy it with my best friend too @onechampionship," Kelly wrote on her Instagram story.

Danielle Kelly enters the matchup having yet to suffer a defeat in her ONE Championship career, but she will be facing a woman who does own a victory over her. Under the WNO banner, Jessa Khan scored a decision victory against Kelly. Since then, Kelly has been chomping at the bit to run it back and get retribution.

In just a few short weeks, she’ll finally have her chance.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.