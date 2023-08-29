Denice Zamboanga lists Ham Seo Hee’s advantages over Stamp Fairtex 

Denice Zamboanga revealed what makes Ham Seo Hee a dangerous fighter as the latter prepares for her first shot at ONE Championship gold.

In September 2021, Ham made her ONE Championship debut, securing a split-decision win against Zamboanga. The decision could’ve gone either way, leading to a rematch six months later. ‘Hamzzang’ silenced the doubters by getting her hand raised again, this time by unanimous decision.

Due to their two-fight series, there aren’t many fighters on the ONE roster who know Ham better than Denice Zamboanga.

During an interview with ONE, ‘The Menace’ had this to say about her former foe:

“She can figure out an opponent’s style and adapt. And she’s physically very strong.”

On September 29, Ham Seo Hee will headline ONE Fight Night 14 against the three-sport chasing queen and No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex. There will be added stakes inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium as Ham and Stamp battle for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title.

After beating Denice Zamboanga twice, Ham extended her promotional record to 3-0 with a unanimous decision win against Itsuki Hirata on March 24. The South Korean fighter now looks to continue building momentum by taking out Stamp.

It’ll be easier said than done for ‘Hammzang,’ as Stamp has been on a roll lately. The Thai superstar is riding a three-fight win streak, with two coming in MMA and the other in kickboxing.

She last fought on May 5, defeating Alyse Anderson with a second-round body-kick knockout at ONE Fight Night 10.

ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by active North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

As for Zamboanga, she hopes to fight the winner of Stamp vs. Ham. ‘The Menace’ has bounced back since her two losses against ‘Hammzang’ by defeating Lin Heqin and Julie Mazabarba.

Only time will tell if Denice Zamboanga gets the opportunity to challenge the winner of the ONE Fight Night 14 main event.