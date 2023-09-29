Denice Zamboanga says ‘Wondergirl’ always wanted to face strawweight’s final boss Xiong Jing Nan

ONE women's atomweight MMA star Denice Zamboanga recently gave her take on the upcoming Special Rules striking bout between Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak and ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan. Jaroonsak and Xiong will participate in a punch-only striking bout while wearing 4oz MMA gloves at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday.

Ahead of the historic contest, Zamboanga sat down with The MMA Superfan on YouTube and discussed what she thinks of the bout between 'Wondergirl' and 'The Panda':

"I think for her it’s going to be a huge experience and opportunity because this has always been the dream for all the fighters in strawweight, to face Jing Nan. Not only is Nat [Wondergirl] facing Jing Nan, she’ll face her in a special rules bout. So I think Wondergirl is really putting it all in her training."

A win over her division's reigning queen, even if it's a non-title Special Rules bout, will definitely be a huge feather on Jaroonsak's cap. It will improve her chances of getting a world title shot or might even give her an immediate one.

As for Zamboanga, the no.3-ranked women’s atomweight contender is on a 2-fight winning streak and will be keeping a special eye on the main event of ONE Fight Night 14. Close friend and 3-sport phenom Stamp Fairtex is facing no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE women's atomweight MMA world title. Whoever wins will surely challenge Angela Lee for the undisputed throne and will largely dictate the complexion of the division.

The historic event will take place on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.