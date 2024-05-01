"Do what you want in life" - Teenage phenom Smilla Sundell says age shouldn't be a hindrance when it comes to chasing dreams

Smilla Sundell recently talked about how people should chase their dreams regardless of age.

At 19 years old, Sundell has accomplished more than most fighters will in their entire careers. 'The Hurricane' holds a ONE Championship record of 3-0 in Muay Thai and 1-0 in kickboxing, including two wins for the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in an ongoing reign of terror.

Although she's still young, the Swedish superstar has showcased a willingness to pursue her dreams. She explained how other people should do the same regardless of their age by saying this during an interview with ONE:

"I think age shouldn't matter. For now, I want to do this, and I'm just doing it now. If I wanted to stop, I could just stop, too. I now have that option. But for others, young or old, you should be able to do what you want in life. It's up to you."

Sundell made her ONE Championship debut in February 2022, defeating Diandra Martin to earn an inaugural world title shot against Jackie Buntan. 'The Hurricane' took out Jackie Buntan by unanimous decision and then secured her lone promotional kickboxing win against Milana Bjelogrlic.

The teenage phenom last fought in September 2023, defending her women's strawweight Muay Thai world title with a third-round knockout against atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Watch the fight-ending sequence between Smilla Sundell and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues below:

Smilla Sundell looks to continue building resume with title defense at ONE Fight Night 22

Later this week, May 3, Smilla Sundell will headline ONE Fight Night 22 in her second women's strawweight Muay Thai world title defense.

To extend her legacy, Sundell must get through Natalia Diachkova, who holds a 4-0 record on the ONE Friday Fights circuit, including three by first-round knockout.

Diachkova made her ONE debut in April 2023 and has since defeated Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, Hannah Brady (unanimous decision), and Chellina Chirino.

ONE Fight Night 22 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be watched live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.