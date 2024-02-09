“Don’t write Lobo off” – Liam Harrison has faith in Felipe Lobo’s ability to stand and bang with Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty is set to return at ONE Fight Night 19, where he will face Brazil’s Felipe Lobo as his first bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger.

Looking heavily over this contest is surging Scotsman Nico Carrillo, who has been exchanging words with Haggerty for some time.

Despite the hype around ‘The King of the North’, it’s a dangerous game to look past any opponent at the highest level of martial arts.

Veteran striker Liam Harrison is not the kind of fighter who makes these kinds of mistakes, and with that being said, he is reminding people not to underestimate Lobo.

He told Sky Sports that the two-sport king has to take everything fight by fight if he is going to keep hold of his world championship on February 16:

“Don’t write Lobo off of this one because people keep saying, yeah Haggerty will win this and then it’s Haggerty versus Carrillo. But don’t write him off because he’s a dangerous young man.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t short of challengers that are knocking at the door

Jonathan Haggerty has quickly found himself going from the hunter to the hunted after winning back-to-back world championships last year.

As such, there are contenders lining up that all have a target on the back of ‘The General'.

As Harrison stated, this creates a lot of hype about potential match-ups that could all fall apart if the champion is unable to keep on winning to solidify his title reign.

Nico Carrillo now sits at the No.1-ranked spot and presents a huge challenge. And a highly anticipated clash with the Brit, but all of that talk has to go in the rearview mirror when facing off with Lobo.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.