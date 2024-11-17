Donald Trump's special moment with Joe Rogan after electrifying UFC 309 walkout sends internet into frenzy: "Never seen a crowd explode like that"

United States president-elect Donald Trump made a grand appearance at UFC 309, marking his first time attending a UFC event since winning the 2024 United States presidential elections. Trump was accompanied by UFC CEO Dana White and tech mogul Elon Musk as he made his walk inside Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 78-year-old then greeted UFC color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier as he made his way to witness the action from cageside. Trump’s appearance on Rogan’s podcast is widely considered to have played a significant role in swaying voter support during the election.

Check out the video of Donald Trump's appearance at UFC 309 below:

Several fans took to X to react to the video of Trump's appearance at UFC 309 and wrote:

"Never seen a crowd explode like that, man. That guy is something special, pure electricity."

"Donald Trump is dancing, Elon Musk is here, RFK, and even bloody WWE’s main man Triple H too! I can’t stop watching."

"Most famous person on the planet! Congratulations, President Trump! Can't wait for you to take office."

"This is how you take control and steal the show!"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Donald Trump's appearance at UFC 309. [Screenshots courtesy: @espnmma on X]

This was the first time Trump returned to Madison Square Garden after he headlined a rally at the arena on Oct. 27 that featured several speakers who made controversial remarks. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe allegedly made racist and lewd jokes, including a comment about Puerto Rico and a crude remark involving a black man.

Trump’s campaign distanced itself from Hinchcliffe’s set, with a statement condemning the jokes. Other speakers, such as Tucker Carlson and Rudy Giuliani, reportedly spread false conspiracies, while New York Republican David Rem called Kamala Harris the "anti-Christ."

