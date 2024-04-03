Duke Didier says win over 'entertaining' Ben Tynan will go a long way: "It'll leave me in good stead"

Duke Didier is set to return at ONE Fight Night 21 in a fight that he believes could have huge benefits for his career should he be successful.

His ONE Championship debut didn't go perfectly to plan after he lost a closely contested split decision in June 2022 against Jasur Mirzamukhamedov.

Defeating heavyweight prospect Ben Tynan on April 5, in his opinion, will put him right back on track where he believes he should be on the global stage of the organization.

Didier told ONE Championship that this fight will give him a big boost in terms of his momentum in the stacked heavyweight division.

The Australian athlete offered:

"I don't think I lost the last one. So winning will leave me on a two-fight win streak. It'll leave me in good stead because he's got quite a good record."

The heavyweight MMA fighter went on to say that he actually likes what he has seen from Tynan despite them being upcoming opponents. He added:

"I reckon if I wasn't fighting him, I'd like him. I like the cut of his jib. He's entertaining. I see a lot of myself in the way he holds himself, and that's a compliment."

Duke Didier can 100 percent capitalize here with a win

A lot of people will be tuning into this fight to see how Ben Tynan does in his second outing under the ONE Championship banner and that gives Duke Didier a big opportunity.

He's right in saying that a win here could do big things for his ONE career because you know for sure that the same can be said for Tynan.

'Vanilla Thunder' gave a good opening account of himself in his debut with the promotion where he defeated Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16.

In Duke Didier's opinion, an impressive performance could see either contender shoot up the rankings.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

