Ekaterina Vandaryeva dreams of world title clash vs. Smilla Sundell: “I want to get the highest prize”

Ekaterina Vandaryeva bounced back with a big win this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8.

The former three-time Muay Thai world champion had an incredibly difficult start to life in ONE Championship, where she faced some of the best strikers the promotion offers.

That isn’t to say that the caliber of opponent has dropped much for ‘Barbie’ as she took on the surging Martyna Kierczynska inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Winning a unanimous decision, Vandaryeva secured her first win under the ONE Championship banner and now hopes to build on that by securing a big fight next time out.

She told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview that getting closer to the world championship wherever she can is her primary focus:

“A fight against Supergirl like for me, it doesn't make a lot of sense, because, you know, in my mind like I won that fight. So, you know, I’m looking forward to new opponents. I want to get the highest prize. I want to get a belt."

She added:

“I don't fully understand how ONE Championship puts their fights together, but at the same time, if I do get a chance for a title fight, of course, I want to win and I’m going to be ready.”

Watch the full interview below:

Ekaterina Vandaryeva secured a vital win

Her title aspirations were kept alive at ONE Fight Night 20, where Ekaterina Vandaryeva finally got her hand raised inside the Circle.

The experience she has gained from her run with the promotion will surely serve the 33-year-old competitor well over the remaining years of her career.

Competing against the likes of Janet Todd, Jackie Buntan, and Anna Jaroonsak led to a run of losses, but it also showed her what she needed to improve upon.

Defeating Kierczynska was another tough assignment, but Vandaryeva rose to it and emerged victorious on this occasion.

North American viewers who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free replay on Prime Video.