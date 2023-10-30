“Everything takes time” - ‘Supergirl’ tells younger fighters to persevere in their martial arts dreams

Patience and perseverance have served Thai phenom Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak well in her now-flourishing combat sports career. These are some of the things she wants to impart to younger fighters as they chase their own martial arts dreams.

The 19-year-old striker started doing Muay Thai at a young age, training with her father in their home. By the age of 16, she already had 40 Muay Thai bouts under her belt. She continued to work on her game as she advanced in her career, eventually landing her a roster spot in ONE Championship in 2020.

In the promotion, ‘Supergirl’ has expanded her range as she now also competes in kickboxing apart from Muay Thai.

Speaking to onefc.com, she shared the takeaways she has had in her journey so far and how she wants budding fighters to learn from them as well.

‘Supergirl’ said:

“I want the younger generation to see how determination pays off. I have a humble beginning, I started right at my home, a small space, with no fancy equipment. I didn’t go to a big, famous gym yet I am here now. I want them to see that everything takes time, but you’ll get where you want to be if you don’t give up.”

She continued:

“I’m proud that I’m able to give someone advice. I’m very happy when fans recognize me and ask for photos, especially the younger fans. I really want them to see me as a result of grit, and to inspire them to fight for their dreams.”

‘Supergirl’ returns to action on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. She will take on 30-year-old Cristina Morales of Spain in an atomweight kickboxing showdown.

The scheduled fight is her third outing in ONE for this year alone. The Jaroonsak Muaythai standout battled Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in January, narrowly losing by split decision. She bounced back in her next match in August, dominating Spanish kickboxer Lara Fernandez en route to a unanimous decision victory.

‘Supergirl’ is using her upcoming fight to further build up her claim for a possible kickboxing title shot at some point in the future.

Her opponent, Cristina Morales, meanwhile, is returning to ONE competition after two years. In her first outing under the promotion last time around, she lost by technical knockout in the second round to Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.