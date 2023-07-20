Exclusive: Nathaniel Wood names UFC "legend" he would call out, should he beat Andre Fili - "Would be surreal"

Nathaniel Wood wants to call out an MMA legend if he defeats Andre Fili at UFC London.

On July 22, Wood returns to action for his ninth Octagon appearance. The 29-year-old is riding a two-fight win streak, and plans to keep building momentum against Fili. Although he’s not looking past his upcoming opponent, ‘The Prospect’ does have a name in mind for who he would want to fight next.

During an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda, Wood was asked about potentially fighting a legend like ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung before he retires. The rising UFC featherweight prospect responded by saying:

“I’ve got two names that I want to call out after [Andre] Fili. I wasn’t gonna do this, I wasn’t even gonna mention anything cause I don’t want to disrespect Andre Fili. I’ve still gotta fight him, I’m not looking past him. Korean Zombie is one of them, and he’s a legend in the sport. I’m a huge fan of him. I was watching him back in the WEC days. To fight a legend like that would be surreal. I only say that in a respectful way.”[4:34-5:02]

‘The Korean Zombie’ is scheduled to headline UFC Singapore against Max Holloway on August 26. Although nothing is official, the beloved South Korean fighter is expected to retire after fighting Holloway. If that is the case, Wood will likely not get to fight one of his inspirations.

Nathaniel Wood believes he will be ‘too much’ for Andre Fili

Before focusing on what’s next in the Octagon, Nathaniel Wood must get through the always-dangerous Andre Fili. ‘Touchy’ is coming off a split-decision win against Bill Algeo in September 2022. Meanwhile, Wood has won two consecutive fights against Charles Rosa and Charles Jourdain.

During the same interview with SportsKeeda, Wood revealed his confidence heading into the matchup against Fili by saying:

“I have nothing but respect for him. However, I do believe I’m the better athlete, I do believe I’m the better fighter. I feel like, come Saturday night, I’m just gonna be too much for him. All I’ve gotta do this week is make sure I stay safe.” [1:29-1:44]

Nathaniel Wood started his UFC tenure with a 4-2 record at bantamweight. After losing against Casey Kenney in October 2020, ‘The Prospect’ moved up to featherweight and won his first two fights in the division. Only time will tell if he can continue climbing the 145-pound division and solidify himself as a legitimate contender.