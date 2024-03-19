Game recognizes game, and Fabricio Andrade has nothing but praises for ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

'Wonder Boy' is quite fond of his fellow Brazilian warrior, who can juggle her responsibilities as a world-class athlete and a doting mother.

In fact, motherhood seemed to turn Rodrigues into a whole different monster altogether now that she fights for someone bigger than herself.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion had this to say about Rodrigues in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Now, many women, of course, get inspired by her. Even for a fact that she had a baby, and that wouldn't stop her. Now she's back fighting, training, and winning. Not many can do that."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is truly an inspiration for women all over the world. The Phuket Fight Club standout's unwavering perseverance and determination is a sight to behold.

Her incredible grit and resilience were once again on display at ONE Fight Night 20 earlier this month, where Rodrigues outclassed her fellow mom-athlete Cristina Morales after five rounds of Muay Thai mayhem.

The replay of that amazing match at ONE Fight Night 20 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeated Cristina Morales despite broken hand

Rodrigues' epic title defense was more impressive because she was compromised for most of the bout against Cristina Morales.

Turns out, the Brazilian mom-champ hurt her hand in the opening round. The resilient Rodrigues fought through the pain and still managed to defeat the dangerous Spanish challenger.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues wrote on Instagram after undergoing surgery:

“Thank god everything went well in the surgery. As many already know I ended up breaking my hand in the first round of the fight but thank God in the end everything went well thank you to everyone who sent messages to everyone who stayed cheering now and recover and come back stronger.”