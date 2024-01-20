Fabricio Andrade issues his kickboxing world title challenge in growing rivalry with two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has called for a rematch against two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

In November 2023, Andrade and Haggerty went toe-to-toe in the ONE Fight Night 16 main event, with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line. ‘Wonder Boy’ refused to go down without a fight, but the U.K. superstar ultimately secured a second-round knockout win to become a two-sport king.

Following his impressive performance, Haggerty called for a shot at Andrade’s bantamweight MMA throne, which would make ‘The General’ the first simultaneous three-sport world champion. Since then, he’s continued to advocate for the opportunity to dethrone the Brazilian superstar.

Earlier this week, Jonathan Haggerty had this to say on his temporary Instagram story:

“@fabricioandrade1 I want my shot. You had yours now I want mine.”

Fabricio Andrade responded with his own temporary Instagram story that said:

“And I want rematch in kickboxing”

What’s next for Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade?

Fabricio Andrade fought in two world-title wars in 2023. Therefore, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion plans to prioritize his health by recovering from his lingering injuries before deciding what’s next. Andrade had this to say about the situation during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

“But right now, I’m focused on my health. I want to get healthy again and I want to feel strong again and then defend my MMA belt and then we can see what is next after that."

As for Jonathan Haggerty, the two-sport world champion has his next fight booked. On Feb. 16, Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event against Felipe Lobo, who is coming off a win against Saemapetch Fairtex.

ONE Fight Night 19 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

