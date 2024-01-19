The chase for eternal glory is something that is extremely common among combat sports athletes as they eye their names being placed among the greats that have come before them.

For ONE Championship star Jonathan Haggerty, he sees his path to immortality by becoming a three-sport world champion.

ONE Championship is the perfect place for 'The General' to achieve such a goal and he has proven that he can reach the mountaintop in two sports, namely kickboxing and Muay Thai, as he is the current ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion.

Only one other fighter has accomplished this feat before Haggerty, as ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex put away feared striker Ham Seo Hee for the gold that she now holds last September.

However, one factor that would put Haggerty above the Thai megastar is that he can achieve that same feat without the need to relinquish his Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

Stamp once held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles simultaneously, before she turned her focus to MMA.

With him conquering both sports, the only logical choice he has between submission grappling and MMA is the latter and as such, wants to challenge Fabricio Andrade for his ONE bantamweight MMA world championship according to ONE Championship Chairman & CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Haggerty wrote on his Instagram story:

“@fabricioandrade1 I want my shot. You had yours, now I want mine”

Haggerty and Andrade’s first clash

November 4 marked the first time that they would share the ONE Circle over the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship - a matchup that Haggerty won via second-round knockout.

The added dimension of grappling and the fight going to the mat will certainly be make things interesting, given Haggerty's striking background.

But until the promotion’s brass officially confirm the bout, fans will have to exercise patience and confine discussions of a potential bout to the forums and comment sections for now.