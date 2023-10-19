Fabricio Andrade says Jonathan Haggerty’s knockout power is "not something that worries him"

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade will take part in a fascinating clash of styles against an athlete who’s always ready to make a lasting impression inside the circle.

Having conquered the bantamweight division earlier this year with his world championship win against John Lineker, ‘Wonder Boy’ set himself some new goals.

Always looking to challenge himself and push his limits, the Brazilian has certainly found the right contest to do exactly that.

On Friday, November 3, ONE Championship fans will get to see how the MMA world champion fairs in a striking-only rule set against one of the best in the world.

With the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line, Andrade will face off with bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder, Jonathan Haggerty.

Though there is no doubt that the Brazilian is stepping out of his usual MMA voyage into a striking contest where his opposite number is far more familiar with over the past few years, it’s worth pointing out that kickboxing is somewhat a neutral ground for Haggerty too.

Whilst he is a two-time Muay Thai world champion inside the circle, this match-up doesn’t see either man defending their world championships but instead competing for the vacant kickboxing title.

On the surface, it may not play into some fans' predictions for this match-up at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fabricio Andrade, on the other hand, expects the kickboxing skillset to play into his hands.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, he said that without his Muay Thai elbows, he isn’t too worried about the offense coming back at him from ‘The General’ on fight night.

“He can be dangerous with the elbows because he can cut the opponents and do like some damage. But coming into kickboxing, he cannot use elbows, so that’s already taken away from him. He doesn’t have that much of a knockout power, so that’s not something that worries me.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.