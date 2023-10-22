Fabricio Andrade says Jonathan Haggerty will “play a counter game” once he feels the power of his strikes

Fabricio Andrade expects Jonathan Haggerty to utilize his counter-striking when the two ONE world champions clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

On November 3, reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium seven months removed from his shocking first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9. Determined to add another world title to his already stellar resume, ‘The General’ will step inside the Circle with the current ONE bantamweight MMA champ, Fabricio Andrade.

Ahead of their highly anticipated scrap for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, Fabricio Andrade shared some insight into what he expects from his British opposition next month.

“It will be interesting to see what different things he can bring to a kickboxing fight,” Andrade told ONE Championship. “But I think he will fight strategically and try to play a counter game to prevent me from working on my boxing.”

Fabricio Andrade’s return to action comes nine months following his dominant performance against former ONE world champion John Lineker. Putting it on ‘Hands of Stone’ for four rounds, Lineker was unable to continue and opted to throw in the towel while sitting on his stool just before Round 5.

The win moved Andrade to 6-0 under the ONE banner and bolstered his finish rate inside the Circle to an impressive 83%. If ‘Wonder Boy’ can notch another win at ONE Fight Night 16, he will etch his name in the history books as the first fighter in promotional history to carry titles in MMA and kickboxing simultaneously.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.