Fabricio Andrade says he owns power advantage against Jonathan Haggerty

At ONE Fight Night 15, Fabricio Andrade is stepping out of his regular routine on the global stage of the promotion into a discipline that led him to become an MMA world champion.

In U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6, the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion will compete in ONE’s kickboxing rule set for the first time.

While this provides a unique challenge on its own, Andrade isn’t here to make up the numbers and participate. He is chasing greatness, of course.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘Wonder Boy’ will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

With the vacant kickboxing title on the line in their weight class, the two titleholders will go to war in a meeting that has all the ingredients to be an instant classic.

Though Haggerty may massively outweigh his opponent when it comes to high-level striking experience, Andrade is not the kind of fighter that backs down from challenges.

The Brazilian’s combination of lightning-fast speed, pinpoint accuracy, and elusive footwork have made him one of the best strikers in MMA right now.

‘Wonder Boy’ is confident that he will be able to compete with Jonathan Haggerty inside the ring. Moreover, he believes he has an advantage when it comes to power.

Looking to put pressure on his opponent from the very start, Fabricio Andrade is searching for the finish inside the Thai capital city.

He told ONE Championship:

“I believe I have more power than him in the strikes, and I’ll be more aggressive in the fight.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.