Jonathan Haggerty willing to face any and all opposition: “I’m just there to fight”

Jonathan Haggerty is willing to fight any opponent offered by ONE Championship.

Haggerty made his ONE Championship debut in January 2019. Since then, he’s fought some of the best Muay Thai fighters in the promotion, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nong-O Hama, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

At 26 years old, ‘The General’ doesn’t plan on getting picky with his selection of opponents moving forward.

During an interview with the promotion, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has this to say about his willingness to fight anyone:

“I’m just there to fight whoever they put in front of me.”

Jonathan Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion who established a record of 4-2 in the division. After winning a catchweight bout against Vladimir Kuzmin, Haggerty officially moved up to bantamweight, leading to a world title bout against Nong-O in April this year.

Most Muay Thai fans expected Nong-O to dominate the Londoner, of course. Instead, it was the latter who took charge from start to finish before securing a first-round knockout.

The reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king is now scheduled for another super-fight later this year.

On October 6, Jonathan Haggerty will fight ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title. Regardless of the outcome, one of the world-class fighters will emerge as a two-sport world champion.

Haggerty vs. Andrade is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The October 6 card will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.