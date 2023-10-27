Fabricio Andrade says shot at two-sport supremacy versus Jonathan Haggerty feels like just another fight: “I’m not even nervous”

At ONE Fight Night 16, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade will be looking to draw on some crucial experience from earlier on in his career.

Since arriving in the promotion, ‘Wonder Boy’ has torn right through the bantamweight MMA division on his way to being crowned the world champion at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year.

Proving himself to be a level above his fellow MMA bantamweights when it comes to striking skills, the Brazilian is set to put that to the test when he returns on November 3.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Andrade will meet Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty in a clash of champions with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line.

While the MMA world champion may be known for his run in the bantamweight division, the Brazilian sniper credits his ability on the feet to his experience before arriving in ONE Championship.

Having competed in China as a kickboxer, amassing a professional record of 40-3, Andrade has a level of confidence and ability to read the fight that can only come from experience and confidence.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade spoke about how that experience won’t just help him in the fight but also in his preparations.

Excited to test himself in striking once again, ‘Wonder Boy’ feels no additional pressure coming into this fight with ‘The General’:

“I was fighting almost every month [in China], and that’s why I never get nervous in my fights, because I was fighting so regularly and I was just enjoying fighting in striking. It was just normal for me. Now, I’m getting that feeling back, I’m super excited to fight, I’m not even nervous.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.