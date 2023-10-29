Fabricio Andrade sees mix of ‘pressure’ and punch combos as his trump card: “This is where I can take advantage”

Bantamweight knockout artist and divisional king Fabricio Andrade believes putting on the pressure will be key to his success against Jonathan Haggerty this Friday, November 3.

Nine months removed from his dominant performance against John Lineker to claim the ONE bantamweight MMA world title, Fabricio Andrade will look to add another crown to his possession inside Thailand’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

He meets ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty with the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title on offer in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

Sitting down with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, ‘Wonder Boy’ offered some insight into his game plan to ensure he leaves 'The Land of Smiles' with a second ONE world championship draped over his shoulders.

He shared:

“I believe I would just need to put on more pressure and use my punches to set up some of my kicks, you know,” Andrade said. “I’ve seen a lot of his past fights, and I think this is where I can take advantage.”

Thus far, Fabricio Andrade’s pressure and heavy-handed style of scrapping have kept him undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, earning wins over top names, including his incredible fourth-round TKO against John Lineker to claim the bantamweight MMA world title earlier this year.

Standing in Andrade’s way of becoming the first fighter to claim championships in both MMA and kickboxing will be Jonathan Haggerty, a ONE Championship mainstay who shocked the world in April with a stellar first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title.

Who comes out on top when two of the best strikers in the world clash in Bangkok?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.