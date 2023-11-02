Fabricio Andrade on being the underdog vs ‘big name’ Jonathan Haggerty: “That doesn’t bother me”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade steps into the main event looking to embark on a new mission on the global stage of the promotion.

Having dominated the bantamweight division on his way to becoming the world champion at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, the Brazilian is always looking to challenge himself.

Without a clear contender for his first title defense, ‘Wonder Boy’ seeked out a new challenge, one that will see him pushed to the limit.

On Friday, November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will compete in ONE Championship’s kickboxing ruleset for the very first time.

Facing off with fellow titleholder Jonathan Haggerty, the two elite strikers will come face-to-face on mutual ground with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line.

Despite what they have seen from his accurate and elusive striking in MMA, some fans may be unaware that Andrade has substantial experience competing in kickboxing from his time spent in China.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, ‘Wonder Boy’ spoke about his previous experience and how playing the underdog with that ace up his sleeve suits him perfectly.

Whilst some may be counting him out, Fabricio Andrade is ready to prove them wrong by becoming a two sport world champion on fight night:

“Yeah, not many people know but [probably because] many of my fights were also in China, and China has a different way to deal with social media there. So not many people know about my kickboxing career before I came to ONE, but that's normal. You know, Haggerty is a big name in ONE, so there are more people who are going to underestimate me. But that doesn’t bother me at all.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.