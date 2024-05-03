"Family is the most important thing" - Halil Amir shares his motivation to become the best fighter he can be

Halil Amir explained why he has added motivation to become an MMA world champion.

In September 2022, Amir made his ONE Championship debut with a 7-0 professional MMA record and defeated Timofey Nastyukhin by second-round knockout.

Since then, 'No Mercy' added two more wins to his resume by taking out Maurice Abevi (unanimous decision) and Ahmed Mujtaba (first-round knockout).

During an interview with ONE, the undefeated Turkish fighter had this to say about a primary reason for wanting to continue accomplishing his goals:

"I have already become a father and this indescribable opinion expresses itself that family comes first for me. Family is the most important thing. A child is a great motivation for me to achieve my goals."

On Friday, May 3, Halil Amir returns to action and looks to extend his promotional record to 4-0.

To do so, 'No Mercy' must make a statement in his new division of featherweight, previously fought at lightweight, by defeating fellow undefeated fighter Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22.

Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev look to extend undefeated record against each other at ONE Fight Night 22

Akbar Abdullaev has fought twice under the ONE Championship banner, securing knockout wins against Oh Ho Taek (44 seconds) and Aaron Canarte (41 seconds).

The Kyrgyzstan-born fighter now looks to overcome a step up in competition when he faces Halil Amir.

Although it's unconfirmed, Abdullaev and Amir could be fighting for a ranking spot in the featherweight MMA division run by Tang Kai.

At the very least, either fighter could separate themselves as the upcoming contender to watch with an impressive win on Friday.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Friday's event, headlined by Smilla Sundell vs. Natalia Diachkova, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.