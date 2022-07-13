Fans react to Victoria Lee losing focus in post-fight interview after choking out opponent

Fans are loving footage ONE Championship recently released of their youngest superstar, Victoria Lee.

After Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee secured her first professional MMA victory, the 18-year-old phenom was so emotional that she lost focus answering a question in the post-fight interview.

At only 17 years old, Victoria Lee made headlines when she beat MMA gunslinger Sunisa Srisen at ONE: Fists of Fury.

There were a lot of expectations heading into the bout since Lee comes from a talented family of world champions. Her older sister Angela Lee is the reigning atomweight queen, while her brother Christian Lee is a former ONE lightweight world champion.

Despite coming from a famous family, Lee had accumulated major accolades in her own right. The teenager is a two-time Pankration Junior World Champion and the 2019 Hawaii State Wrestling Champion.

Her opponent, Sunisa Srisen, also had an impressive amateur record. The Thai fighter had faced two of the toughest strawweights in the division before meeting Lee inside the circle. When ‘The Prodigy’ beat her in such spectacular fashion, fans knew Victoria was in this for the long haul.

Victoria Lee focuses on returning to MMA since graduating from high school this year

After graduating from high school, Victoria Lee is itching to return to the circle. It’s been 10 months since her last bout and she believes she’s ready to face an opponent who is in the top five.

She told Asian MMA:

"I have been watching some of the fights in my division. But I never want to choose a fight. Whoever’s ready and whoever’s next line, I’ll just be ready to fight. There’s no specific person that I want to choose. I do feel that my skills have prepared me and my training enough to face someone in the top five and be able to come out with a victory against them.”

With the footage ONE Championship shared, there is no doubt Victoria Lee will be making her fourth entrance inside the circle soon. Fans will just have to stay tuned to find out who her next opponent will be.

