“Fight day is different” – Marat Grigorian reveals he trained with fighters who emulated Superbon’s tricky style

Armenian kickboxing sensation Marat Grigorian will rematch former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 58 this weekend.

The two first met at ONE X in March 2022, where Grigorian lost a decision to then-defending world champion Superbon. The two will fight for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title this Friday.

Fans and the press are all eager to see what adjustments Marat Grigorian and his team have made to deal with Superbon's complex kickboxing game.

Grigorian told ONE:

“Yes, of course. We are trying to adapt to his style. But on our fight day it's always different. We try our best to take some fighters who are gonna try to fight like him. But I don't know. Fight day is different. It's only me and him.”

Fighting is all about finding the sweet spot between preparation and improvisation. Finding a fighter who can emulate Superbon in the ring is quite difficult. But with Marat Grigorian's significant experience against the Thai icon, he'd be more than comfortable trading leather on fight night.

Marat Grigorian secretive on his plans with Superbon rematch

It's been said that fear is loud while confidence is quiet. If this is true, then Grigorian epitomizes this statement ahead of ONE Friday Fights 58. The Armenian striker has been hush-hush with regard to his plans to deal with his rival on fight night.

He told Sportsmanor on YouTube:

“I trained so hard and I’m really sharp. I’m not going to talk too much, I’m not going to say too much. I just want to show everyone.”

It looks like Grigorian will let his actions do the talking instead of boldly proclaiming his plans. This is, to say the least, admirable. Catch him at ONE Friday Fights 58 tonight, available via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com

