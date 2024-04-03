“I’m not going to talk too much” – ‘Sharp’ Marat Grigorian would rather let his actions do the talking in Superbon redo

Armenian kickboxing sensation Marat Grigorian will face a familiar foe in former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 58 this April 5.

The pair of striking specialists last fought each other at ONE X in 2022, where Marat Grigorian fell short against the then-defending world champion. This time, they will lock horns once again for the division's interim strap.

In an interview with Sportsmanor on YouTube, Grigorian offered up very few words with regards to what he intends to do in his upcoming bout:

“I trained so hard and I’m really sharp. I’m not going to talk too much, I’m not going to say too much. I just want to show everyone.”

The most powerful statements aren't the ones made with words but with actions. Maarat Grigorian is wise just to allow his actions to do the talking.

Watch the full interview here:

Superbon not mincing words with regards to Marat Grigorian: "I'm going to k*ll him"

Contrary to how Grigorian is silent ahead of their rematch, Superbon is not mincing his words with regard to his rival. In an interview with South China Morning Post on YouTube, the former world champion boldly proclaimed what he would do to his opponent on fight night:

The difference between me Marat is, I have more weapons. Marat only throws punches. I have low kicks, I have punches, I have knees, I have good push kicks. And if he showed me his weakness, I'm gonna k*ll him.

Interesting contrast in characters here. While confidence ahead of a fight is needed to get your head in the game, a lack or excess of it may lead to catastrophic results. We'll just have to wait till fight night to find out.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and watch.onefc.com).

