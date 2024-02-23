Filipino star Joshua Pacio says he will “fight with no hesitation” against strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks at ONE 166

Joshua Pacio is planning an all-out offensive barrage when he challenges Jarred Brooks for the throne he once occupied.

The heated rivals will run it back for the ONE strawweight MMA world title at ONE 166, ONE Championship’s first on-site event in Qatar, on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Pacio said he is out to rectify the mistakes he made in his loss to Brooks and go out firing in their world title rematch.

Joshua Pacio addressed his lack of firepower in their first meeting at ONE 164 and his plan to immediately dictate the match's pace, saying:

“Yes! That’s the goal of this training camp — to fight with no hesitation. In this rematch, I must fight the way I really fight.”

Pacio was on a three-fight winning streak during his second reign with the ONE strawweight world title when he put the gold on the line against Brooks in December 2022.

Brooks, who was on a three-fight winning streak of his own, dismantled Pacio with his wrestling and left the Manila crowd stunned after taking the unanimous decision win.

ONE 166 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Joshua Pacio says he’s used to Jarred Brooks’ trash talk

The lead-up to Joshua Pacio’s first fight against Jarred Brooks was unlike anything ONE Championship has seen before.

Pacio is used to a bit of smack talk before fights, but the way Brooks delivered his lines was on a level of itself. ‘The Monkey God’ poured aggressive emotions whenever he talked trash against Pacio, and the Filipino star already expects Brooks to do the same heading into their rematch in Qatar.

In an interview with Qatar-based Filipino radio station Qabayan Radio 94.3, Pacio said:

“My opponent Jarred Brooks is a master when it comes to mind games. He talks a lot of trash on social media and does everything to get under my skin. That’s part of his game, and I shouldn’t fall for it.”

