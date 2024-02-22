“Focused on getting the win” – Joshua Pacio on his rock-solid mindset ahead of ONE 166 rematch with Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio only has one thing on his mind heading into ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at the Lusail Sports Arena.

The former ONE strawweight MMA world champion is out to reclaim the throne when he faces the current kingpin Jarred Brooks in a rematch.

Joshua Pacio has had to wait a long time to finally get his shot at redemption having lost the belt to Brooks way back at ONE 164 in December 2022.

In the meantime, both men have taken on different challenges, but this rematch has been constantly spoken about as something that they were both preparing for.

With all of that time invested in his second shot at Brooks, Pacio told Qabayan Radio 94.3 that it’s currently the only thing on his mind:

“I’m just going to focus on the task at hand and on my own game plan. Just focused on getting the win.”

Watch the full interview below:

Joshua Pacio only has Jarred Brooks in his sights

The ONE strawweight world championship contest on ONE Championship’s debut card in Qatar has huge stakes at play for both Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks.

While Brooks can look to truly solidify his reign by beating the former champion for a second time, this is Pacio’s shot at taking the top spot from ‘The Monkey God’.

Instead of looking ahead to future challenges, there is no tomorrow for ‘The Passion,’ who knows that this could be his last shot at Brooks if he is unsuccessful on March 1.

The two top strawweights will meet in a crossroads rematch where only one man can reign supreme as the division’s kingpin.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.