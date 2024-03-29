Former divisional king Superbon confident he stands head and shoulders above featherweight kickboxing elite

Superbon believes that it is only a matter of time until he reclaims his spot as the best in the world in the featherweight kickboxing division.

His championship reign elevated him to pound-for-pound number-one status, but all of that came crashing down at ONE Fight Night 6.

The world champion was dethroned and stopped by Chingiz Allazov and has been working to take back the top spot ever since.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, he can take a big step towards achieving his goal by becoming the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Standing in his way is an opponent that he has both beaten and suffered a defeat to in the past, former Glory champion Marat Grigorian.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon said that in his opinion, there is no one that is on his level right now in the division and he will look to prove this on April 5:

"Right now, I don't see anyone. Before, Sitthichai was good too. But now he's going down."

Superbon will have his claim answered on April 5

We will get to find out whether what the Bangkok-based star is saying is true or not when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 5.

Winning his rematch with Grigorian on the global stage would be a great accomplishment, but above all else, the interim title gives him a golden ticket opportunity to get revenge in a rematch with Allazov.

When it comes to going strike-for-strike, it's hard to argue that there are still many people in kickboxing who can match up to Superbon.

The problem is once people start to get in his face, close down that space and let their hands go, and that's exactly what he must be wary of against Grigorian on April 5.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime.