“This is natural” - Superbon Singha Mawynn seeks rematch with Chingiz Allazov

Superbon Singha Mawynn hopes to lock down a rematch with the only man to defeat him inside the Circle, Chingiz Allazov.

After scoring wins over the likes of Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian, Superbon earned his spot as the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

That made it all the more shocking when ‘Chinga’ finished him 62 seconds in the second round with a vicious knockout.

Speaking about a potential rematch with Allazov, Superbon made it clear during an appearance on Nickynachat that he was by no means afraid of a potential rematch.

He fully welcomes the possibility of redeeming himself against the current featherweight kickboxing king, too.

“No, I’m not. I’m always looking for a rematch,” Superbon said. “I need a rematch instead of just being scared because I got defeated. In a competition, this is natural [winning and losing]. This is how things have always been.”

Superbon looks to claim his second ONE world championship in December

Before Superbon can score himself a rematch against Chingiz Allavoz in the world of kickboxing, the Thai superstar will attempt to claim his first world title in the art of eight limbs when he meets reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai.

The two superstars will headline a stacked night of fights at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Tawanchai enters the bout riding an impressive six-fight win streak dating back to January 2022. During that run, Tawanchai scored four wins in Muay Thai, including a title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

He has since earned back-to-back wins in kickboxing, showing he is a threat in both four and eight-ounce gloves.

Who comes out on top when two of the best strikers in ONE Championship meet in a five-round war?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on December 22.