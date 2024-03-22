"Freddie is just as good as Jon" - Christian Knowles sings praise for Jonathan Haggerty's younger brother after remarkable debut

Jonathan Haggerty is creating a legacy in ONE Championship that years after he is done competing, will stand strong all by itself.

The bantamweight two sport world champion also has one other factor that will continue to represent the Haggerty name, his younger brother.

Freddie Haggerty made his long awaited ONE Championship debut in January at ONE Friday Fights 49.

With a second-round stoppage, he lived up the family name and showed that he deserves to be in the promotion by his own merit, regardless of the reputation he would be expected to match.

In a recent interview with Wesley 'Gunman' Graham, the head coach of Jonathan Haggerty and Freddie, Christian Knowles, spoke about how far Freddie can go in the sport but also how we can't start to underplay what his older brother has accomplished:

"Freddie is just as good as Jon. A lot of people say he is better than Jon, but like look, look what Jon's done. Like I don't want to take anything away from Freddie, because I honestly think he can do everything that Jon's done, and maybe he can do more. Because he's got the potential to do more, but let's not take away what Jon's done. He's done it. If he stops tomorrow, he's a legend of the sport."

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty isn't going anywhere anytime soon

Jonathan Haggerty isn't in need of his younger brother coming into the fold to take over the mantle right now.

The two-sport bantamweight king is on the best run of his career but that only means for more pressure on the shoulders of his sibling.

Freddie has grown up as "Jon's little brother" and he is going to be hit with the same tag now that they both compete in ONE Championship.

It's a high bar to live up to but the 19-year old prospect is off to a great start following his first outing inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.