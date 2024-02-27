FREE FULL FIGHT: Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan throws it down with Ekaterina Vandaryeva in Muay Thai barnburner

One-time ONE world title challenger Jackie Buntan heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 8 looking for her third-straight win.

After coming up short against ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder Smilla Sundell in 2022, the Boxing Works product has bounced back in a big way, earning victories over the UK’s Amber Kitchen and Aussie standout Diandra Martin.

Returning to the ring at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video, Buntan will see another big victory as she meets Italian sensation Martine Michieletto.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Jackie Buntan’s sophomore appearance under the ONE banner. Stepping into the Circle at ONE on TNT IV, Buntan earned a hard-fought victory over Belarusian beauty Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

Will Buntan take one more step toward a rematch with Smilla Sundell, or will the ‘The Italian Queen’ establish herself as a legitimate contender in the stacked strawweight division?

Jackie Buntan is ready to get back to work inside the Circle

Following a self-imposed hiatus for the majority of 2023 to improve her skills, Jackie Buntan is ready to make 2024 one of her most active years as she works her way back toward another opportunity at Smilla Sundell’s ONE world title.

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to an active year in my career in fighting,” Buntan told Sportskeeda MMA. “I’m hoping I can get three fights in this year. I’m ready to receive the fruits of my labor - all the work I’ve been putting in last year and all the work I continue to put in - I’m ready to receive the blessings and the outcome of that.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.