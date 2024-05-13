“Fun rest day today” - Mikey Musumeci daps it up with Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook CEO’s 40th birthday

Mikey Musumeci is neck-deep into his training camp, but he made sure to make some time out of his busy schedule to celebrate the birthday of one of his close friends.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion recently took a break from training and celebrated the 40th birthday of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Musumeci has been driving back and forth between Las Vegas and California during his training camp and made sure to drop by Palo Alto to celebrate Zuckerberg's big day.

He shared a picture alongside Zuckerberg on Instagram, and in the caption, wrote:

"Fun rest day today, traveled to San Francisco to my friend @zuck's 40th birthday party! Happy birthday ❤️🎉"

Musumeci and Zuckerberg first got together in 2023 when 'Darth Rigatoni' trained the tech mogul in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

This eventually turned into a deep friendship between the two, and Zuckerberg even taught Musumeci the basics of wakeboarding.

Musumeci, however, has some important business to take care of in the Circle.

After celebrating with Zuckerberg, Musumeci is back on the mats to train with BJJ legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles in his training camp for his return to action at ONE 167.

Musumeci will face old tormentor Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling contest on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Mikey Musumeci trains Batman and Venom star Tom Hardy

Mark Zuckerberg isn't the only A-lister Mikey Musumeci has taught jiu-jitsu to over the past few months.

Hollywood star Tom Hardy also trained under the guidance of Musumeci, and it was a humbling experience for the BJJ purple belt as he admitted himself.

Hardy shared a picture from their session together on Instagram, and in the caption, wrote:

"Thank you for time and patience mate ❤️ @mikeymusumeci,"

Hardy has been killing it on the silver screen over the past few years, and his roles at The Dark Knight Rises, Venom, and Mad Max: Fury Road made him an absolute asset for any movie studio.